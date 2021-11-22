Mena Suvari considers her mental health to be an "ongoing process".

The 42-year-old actress has discussed her past troubles - including sexual abuse and drug use - in her tell-all memoir, and Mena revealed she's still "very active" with her therapist.

Asked about her mental health, Mena - whose memoir is called 'The Great Peace' - shared: "I feel like it's an ongoing process. I Iove my therapist. I'm still very active in working with her."

The actress is brutally honest about the struggles she's faced in her life in her new book.

But Mena thinks what she's been through actually underlines her strength of character, and she's determined to share her story with others.

Asked what she's learned about herself through writing the book, she told the 'Dear Chelsea' podcast: "I know that I have the strength to keep going and I guess, working with the vulnerability to share too ... that's important for me now."

The Hollywood star was keen to tell her story because she thinks she can help other people who have been through similar experiences.

She said: "I feel like that's the real reason why we're here, to share our experiences and to help one another."

Earlier this year, Mena revealed that she was a "victim of repeat sexual abuse".

The actress admitted to "living a double life" during her time in Hollywood, and she eventually turned to the club scene and drugs to try and numb the emotional pain she felt.

The 'American Beauty' star - who gave birth to her son, Christopher, in April - admitted: "I turned to any form of self-medicating I could find, just to get by. I was just trying to survive."