Dean Martin's daughter believes her father would have been just as "happy as a golfer" if he hadn't made it in entertainment.

The 'Ain't That A Kick in the Head?' hitmaker - who died in 1995 aged 78 - was a successful actor, singer and comedian, and though Deana Martin believes her dad was always confident in his talents, she knows he would have been just as content pursuing his favourite hobby if things hadn't worked out in the showbiz world for him.

She told America's Closer magazine: "If he was ever nervous about doing anything, he never showed it.

"He had that great talent and I think he always knew he'd succeed. But if it hadn't happened for him, I think that he probably would have been happy as a golfer."

Deana recalled how her father took time out from his busy schedule to take her shopping for a suede jacket for her 16th birthday - but he was desperate for her to make a quick choice so he could get back to his golf game.

She said: "He was a great dad but he was busy so he couldn't pick me up from ballet lessons.

"He left his golf game and showed up [for the shopping trip].

"He was so cute. The sales ladies were running around and I'm asking, 'Should it be suede or should it be leather?' He was like, 'Get the suede. Can I go now?' "

Dean - who had four children, including Deana, with his first wife, Betty McDonald, three more kids with second spouse Jeanne Biegger, and adopted the daughter of his third wife, Catherine Hawn - loved the ritual of a family dinner on a Sunday and shunned wild parties in favour of quiet weekends.

Deana said: ""He didn't need chitchat. He didn't need to have a lot of people around. He didn't want to stay up into the wee small hours. He wanted to go to bed and get up early to go play golf."

Of their Sunday family meals, she added: "It's a big table with a lot of people, seven kids and my grandparents. My dad would be there just loving all of it."