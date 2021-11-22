Mickey Guyton wowed with an emotional performance at the American Music Awards as her baby son fights off a nasty bug.

After she updated fans to let them know her nine-month-old baby boy, Grayson, is "stable and improving" after being admitted to the ICU, Mickey took to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (21.11.21) to deliver a moving rendition of her song 'All American'.

The 38-year-old country R&B star's little boy - whom she has with husband Grant Savoy - came down with "dehydration because of a severe stomach bug" last week, and they struggled to find a hospital to take in the tot due to the "shortage of nurses" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately, they managed to get Grayson a bed and Mickey hailed the doctors for getting him on the "road to recovery" over the weekend.

The newborn left ICU "within a matter of hours," and is "getting better by the minute."

In an update, Mickey shared on Instagram: "Hey guys I just wanted to give y'all an update on little Gray.

"My baby fell ill on November 11th, eventually requiring a trip to the icu. It turned out to be dehydration because of a severe stomach bug.

"Seeing my baby boy like this was truly terrifying. (sic)"

Praising the medical professionals who saw to her little boy, she said: "A pediatric doctor named Dr. Grace, stayed by Grayson's side the entire time we were in the er, discovered the problem and help create a plan to heal baby Grayson.

"Our family, Dr. Nathan Ford also took action and helped Grayson secure a bed at the hospital when all the hospital's were maxed out and understaffed because of nurse shortages. (sic)"

Oh his condition, she continued: "I truly believe Grayson would not be on the road to a full recovery without them.

"Grayson is doing much better, all signs are stable and improving."

The Grammy-nominated star said her son is a "fighter", but is still "weak" and has lost "a lot of weight".

She added: "He is still dehydrated and weak and has lost a lot of weight from not being able to retain any liquid.

"Gray is a fighter, and his labs are showing he is headed in the right direction."

Two days ago, Mickey tweeted: "He's not in the clear but he's on the mend."

She had earlier asked for prayers for the little one.

On November 18, she announced: "I normally don't do this, but my son is being sent to the ICU. The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please, please pray."