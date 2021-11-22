Taylor Swift thanked her fans for her Favourite Pop Album win at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ hitmaker, 31, admitted it was “an amazing honour” to be handed the accolade for her acclaimed 2020 LP 'evermore' - the sister record to 'folklore' - in a pre-recorded message due to being unable to attend the event at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Sunday night (21.11.21).

Taylor said in the clip: "Thank you so much to the fans, this is such an amazing honour.

"The fact that you would do this for 'evermore', I've always been so proud of this album. I've always looked at 'evermore' as 'Folklore's fun, younger sister. So, thank you so much for doing this."

The two albums were two surprise albums that the ‘All Too Well’ singer dropped in 2020, which were met with critical and commercial success.

Taylor also took home Favourite Female Pop Artist and was nominated for Artist of the Year, an accolade that went to BTS.

Taylor also thanked her fans and their “amazing support” for the re-release of her much-lauded 2012 album ‘Red’, an endeavour she labelled “fun".

The Grammy-winner is re-recording her early albums after Scooter Braun purchased her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, for $300 million, and with it acquired the rights to her back catalogue.

Scooter's Ithaca Holdings then sold the catalogue to Shamrock Holdings, without offering Taylor the chance to buy her masters.

The original album boasted 16 tracks, but 'Red (Taylor's Version)' is an epic 30-tracks long.

She said: “Also, I just want to say to the fans, thank you for all the amazing support that you have thrown my way with 'Red' (my version). It's been so much fun. I'm so lucky to be in your life and to get to have you in mine. Have a great night. Love you guys."

Last week, the ‘You Belong With Me’ singer tweeted to thank her fans for motivating her to re-share the album - which sold over five million copies when it was first released.

She said: "It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn't emboldened me. Red' is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. (sic)"