JoJo Siwa wore a dress and heels “for the first time” at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The former ‘Dance Moms’ star, 18, completed a glamorous milestone on the red carpet at the star-studded event on Sunday night (21.11.21) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles - wearing a black gown with see-through netting around the legs - and attributed the change to her recent appearance on ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

She told PEOPLE: “I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life.

“When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, ‘Oh, what am I gonna wear,’ because I have had this transition while being on 'Dancing with the Stars' where I’ve gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult.”

The YouTube sensation continued: “And I want to branch out of my comfort zone, and so today we went for a dress. I got some heels on."

The heels she sported belonged to her professional partner on the ABC show, Jenna Johnson, who together have made history as the first same-sex dancing duo on the talent show.

Meanwhile, JoJo got a shoutout from the larger-than-life host of the awards, rapper Cardi B, 29, who was very interested in getting the teen star to come to her home and meet her three-year-old daughter Kulture.

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker said: "I see you JoJo Siwa. My husband was trying to get JoJo Siwa for my daughter's birthday party, but she is booked and busy.”

JoJo responded, saying: “Cardi, I’m gonna see what I can do and I’m gonna try and make Christmas happen. I promise, putting it on my phone now. I take Bitcoin.”

