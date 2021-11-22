Chloe Burrows has launched a new line of jewellery in time for Christmas.

The 25-year-old ‘Love Island’ runner-up has joined forces with popular high-end jewellery and accessories brand Abbott Lyon to create the aptly-titled ‘Christmas With Chloe’ drop, after the success of their initial line, ‘Chloe’s Collection.’

Chloe said about the venture: "I absolutely love working with the team at Abbott Lyon and it feels amazing to bring out another edit with so many different styles to choose from. This collection is my biggest yet and it’s full of cute pieces which are perfect for Christmas – I know I’ll be wearing mine on Christmas day!"

There are 20 pieces designed with the festive season in mind, including Chloe’s favourite pieces, the Heart Hanging Initial Sphere Necklace (£75.00), Signature Name Necklace (£65.00), and Hammered Initial Sphere Chain Necklace (£69.00), along with a variety of bracelet and ring designs for the party season.

Some items in the dreamy collection can be personalised with charms and engravings.

Chloe also posted about the collaboration on her Instagram: “I’m so excited to say my second collection with @abbottlyon has just launched!!”

Jezz Skelton, the company’s founder, said about working with Chloe: “It’s great to have Chloe back for a second edit. She is fantastic to work with and genuinely loves our products, which is incredibly important to both ourselves and our consumers. We can’t wait to see how our customers style up the new pieces ready for party and gifting season.”

Meanwhile, Chloe and her boyfriend Toby Aromolaran, 22 - who were partnered up on the ITV dating show this year - have just moved in together.

She announced the news on Instagram by sharing a snap of the pair holding a glass of bubbles each, which she captioned: “Cheers to us finally moving in.”