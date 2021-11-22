Jennifer Lawrence is desperate to protect her unborn baby's privacy.

The 31-year-old actress is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney and revealed that she wants as much control over the child's existence as possible.

Jennifer told Vanity Fair magazine: "If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I would be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!'

"But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

Jennifer married Cooke in 2019 and admits that she enjoys doing the simple things with her husband.

The Hollywood star said: "I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him. I don't know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it's almost a metaphor for marriage."

Lawrence returns to the big screen for the first time in two years in the black comedy film 'Don't Look Up' and believes that the break was necessary as audiences had grown "sick" of her – which was reflected in her films disappointing both critically and commercially.

The 'American Hustle' actress said: "I was not pumping out the quality that I should have.

"I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'... I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life."