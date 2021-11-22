Olivia Rodrigo says masks to stop the spread of COVID-19 are bad for her acne.

The ‘Traitor’ hitmaker, 18, unveiled what she uses to keep her face and hair glowing in a video for Vogue but has to keep it simple to stop irritation.

To starters on her skin, she opts for the ‘Epionce Milky Lotion Cleanser’ due to her sensitive skin and the irritation from covid personal protection equipment.

The ‘Good 4 You’ explained that “less is more” is guiding skincare and makeup philosophy.

She said: “I had the worst case of dermatitis, where I just broke out all around my mouth, and it was awful. I think it was wearing masks a lot, and also, using a bunch of products that irritated my skin. And so my dermatologist said, okay, cut everything out of your skincare routine, just wash your face. And that’s sort of why my skincare and makeup routine and stuff is so simple. I think less is more with skincare, a lot of the time.”

Olivia believes that keeping realistic expectations was essential to her.

She said: “I cannot expect to have perfect skin all the time. My skin loves breaking out on my chin and on my nose. The masks definitely do not help."

Rodrigo also loves using a gua sha - an ancient Chinese method of increasing circulation in your face with a flat stone -, saying: “I kind of just started recently doing this this year, and it’s really relaxing.”

Olivia kicks off her regime with an OLLY Gummies, praising both the taste and the effect they have had on her chocolate tresses.

The ‘Drivers License” singer said: “I love these OLLY gummies, I’m obsessed with them. I started taking them a year ago, and I actually think that my hair really improved. They’re also just delicious, and also the highlight of my morning is eating two of these because they’re so yummy.”

In addition, the ‘Deja Vu' singer uses a serum from the Ordinary, a Burt's Bees lip balm, First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer, Glossier Stretch Concealer, Glossier Boy Brow, Glossier Pro Tip and Glossier Ultralip, that has not yet hit the market.

The singer was recently spotted wearing a sheer sequined David Koma gown - in her signature purple, the same colour as her smash hit album SOUR - on the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards,