Kelly Brook turned to comfort eating during and abandoned her usual fashion during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 41-year-old presenter-and-model opened up about life during the pandemic, explaining that her anxiety over the future led her to going "mad in the kitchen".

She said: "I was anxious about life, the future and what was happening in the world. I am an emotional eater and was cooking and eating more than I should and then going back for seconds. I'd run to the fridge and get a tub of ice cream and went a bit mad in the kitchen, buying a bread maker, a pizza oven a barbecue and a gelato maker. I don't know why I thought that would be a good idea."

But the Heart Radio presenter - whose boyfriend is fellow model Jeremy Parisi - went on a health kick and has spent this year getting "back on the wagon".

Speaking to the new issue of HELLO! magazine, she said: "It's very easy to put weight on, but incredibly difficult to lose it. When my jeans started feeling a bit tight, I thought they'd shrunk in the wash. Fashion and glamour took a backseat. I lived in elasticated waists - lots of loungewear and felt really sluggish and lacking in oomph. Jeremy likes to eat too, though. He likes curvy women and would never say anything derogatory about my weight, but I knew I had to get on the wagon and stop overeating. So this year has been my road back to looking my best and I feel so much better for it."

Kelly - who is about to celebrate her 42nd birthday - then went on to speak in favour of diversity in the industry, after initially fearing that her modelling days would up before she reached the age of 30.

She said: "I thought my modelling career would be over when I reached 28. But I'm still approached by people in the industry. You don't have to be a certain age anymore because people want diversity. I think it's fantastic."