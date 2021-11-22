Camila Cabello felt "really unstable" and "cripplingly anxious" at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 24-year-old pop star - who at the time was dating fellow singer Shawn Mendes - got "in the way" of her relationships and left her wracked with anxiety.

She said: "I felt so anxious, cripplingly anxious. I just felt really unstable, and I just felt a mess because suddenly, this thing that was distracting me, my work and filming, was not there. And so I was just left with my anxiety and my mind. And it was getting in the way of my relationship. It was getting in the way of my friendships, my time at home."

The 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker was filming the title role in the Amazon film 'Cinderella' when COVID hit and when she was sent home for the lockdown, she began to focus on her wellbeing.

Speaking on Apple Fitness+ series 'Time to Walk', she shared: "I tried a lot of different things, different kinds of therapy, meditation, exercise, changing the way I eat, definitely changing the way I schedule my time and making sure that there's balance, that I have time for friendships and connection with people and I'm not just nose to the grindstone, not paying attention to my body and my needs."

Camila - who recently parted ways with Shawn after the relationship "fizzled out" - acknowledged that the pandemic was the first chance she'd had to focus on her wellbeing since finding fame aged 15 as part of 'The X Factor US' girl group Fifth Harmony.

She said: "It was pretty life-changing for me just having the first moment, I feel like, since I was 15, to cry, to feel the negative emotions without feeling like I had to bury them and perform in five minutes, to be in the same place for more than two weeks because I hadn't been home for such a long time. It gave me the gift of finding new hobbies and other things that soothe me."