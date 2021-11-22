Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are “married under the eyes of God”.

The two stars’ characters in 1992 movie ‘Dracula’ got hitched and the actress previously revealed their union was technically the real deal after director Francis Ford Coppola hired a real Romanian priest for the scene.

And Keanu has confirmed he and his ‘A Scanner Darkly’ co-star are technically husband and wife.

Speaking in a video interview with Esquire, he said: “We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests.

“Winona says we are. Coppola says we are.

“So I guess we’re married under the eyes of God.”

Meanwhile, the ‘John Wick actor admitted he would jump at the chance to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He said: “It would be an honour. Some really amazing directors and visionaries. They’re doing something no one’s ever really done.

“It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it’d be cool to be a part of that.”

And Keanu, 57, will always be grateful that Will Smith turned down the role of Neo in the ‘Matrix’.

He said: “Well, it changed my life, and it was such a wonderful creative experience. And so to play Neo in the Matrix Trilogy and now in the fourth, it impacted my life personally and creatively. Thank you very much.”

Winona claimed in 2018 she and Keanu were married.

She said at the time: "We actually got married in ‘Dracula’. No, I swear to god I think we're married in real life.

"In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."

And around the same time, the ‘Stranger Things’ actress admitted she has always had a playful soft spot for her co-star.

During a joint interview, she said: "I had a pretty big healthy crush on him."

Keanu replied: "I had a big healthy crush on you too."