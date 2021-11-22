Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will be honoured with the People's Champion Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

The 'Red Notice' actor will receive the accolade on 7 December in recognition for his contribution to the entertainment industry and entrepreneurial endeavours, as well as the former WWE star's commitment to supporting children and families in need through various charitable initiatives.

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, said: "Dwayne is one of the most beloved actors of our time who has achieved unprecedented success throughout his career.

"During a period where there has been a lot of uncertainty, Johnson has displayed an uncanny ability to raise spirits and make people smile despite circumstances.

"His philanthropic efforts and international social media presence has made him a cultural leader and inspiration to many, making him the perfect recipient for The People's Champion Award of 2021."

The announcement that the 'Jungle Cruise' actor will receive the People's Champion Award comes just a few days after it was announced that Halle Berry will accept the Icon accolade at the event.

Jen said: “Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry.

“In addition to her filmography accolades and trendsetting ethos, Berry is known for her philanthropic work with women, children and underserved communities. She is an icon of our time and for all these reasons and more, we are honoured to present her with The People’s Icon award.”

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and will be hosted by 'Saturday Night Live' star Kenan Thompson.