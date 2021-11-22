Julianne Hough will be a guest judge for the 'Dancing With the Stars' finale.

The 33-year-old star will sit on the panel on Monday (22.11.21) evening to cast her eye over the remaining couples because her brother, current judge Derek Hough, is still in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

But while the two-time 'DWTS' champion - who was also a judge from 2014 to 2017 - will be taking her brother's place at the judges' table, Derek won't be absent completely because, according to 'Entertainment Tonight', he will be appearing virtually, as well as in a pre-taped segment.

Professional dancer Jenna Johnson, who is partnered by JoJo Siwa, is "so excited" by the news.

She gushed: "Julianne is the reason I started doing ballroom! So to have her judge this finale just means the world."

And Cheryl Burke - who will dance with Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby - thinks producers have made a great choice in Julianne.

She said: "I've known Julianne since she was 10 years old so we go way back.

"It's always nice to have old contestants or old pros come back on our show and judge, so she is amazing and she knows what to look for. She's a great replacement for Derek, so I'm really excited."

Derek announced last Tuesday (16.11.21), a day after appearing on the 'DWTS' semi-final that he'd tested positive for coronavirus.

He explained in a video shared to Instagram: "I wanted you to hear it straight from me. Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID...

"I feel strong, but I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals. Doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can.

"I'm currently in quarantine and I'll make sure I keep you guys all updated with what's going on. I just wanted to send a lot of love out there to all."