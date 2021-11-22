Aaron Carter has become a father for the first time.

The 'Crazy Little Party Girl' singer and his fiancée Melanie Martin welcomed a son named Prince Lyric into the world on Monday (22.11.21), with Melanie having to undergo an emergency Caesarian section following a lengthy labour.

Sharing a photo of the newborn, Aaron wrote on Instagram: “Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my [fiancée] is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here.

“Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone. This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters@missmelaniemartin I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god (sic)"

The 33-year-old singer revealed earlier this month that Melanie was pregnant and due to give birth on 18 November, but at the time, the couple were expecting the baby to come early.

Melanie - who previously suffered a miscarriage - was warned she may have to undergo a caesarean section because of high risk factors as she has anaemia and ulcerative colitis, and the baby was in the feet-first breech position for the first six months of her pregnancy, though he is now the right way round.

And Aaron explained the choice of moniker for their son was in honour of his late friend, Michael Jackson because the 'Thriller' singer, who died in 2009, used to call him the Prince of Pop, in a reference to his own King of Pop nickname.

The pair are "nervous but thrilled" about becoming parents, and Melanie's parents were set to join them in Los Angeles for the birth.

However, Aaron remains estranged from his mother and famous brother Nick Carter, though he insisted he has tried to make amends with them both.