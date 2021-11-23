Justin Bieber has admitted his life has "never made more sense" than it has since he's been married to Hailey Bieber.

The 27-year-old star took to Instagram to pay tribute to his wife as she celebrated her 25th birthday, admitting he feels "so blessed" to be hers.

He wrote: "To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you. (sic)"

The 'Never Say Never' hitmaker has vowed to make Hailey feel "like the queen you are" for the rest of their days together.

He added: "You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are. As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent “happy bursday baby” love you until the end of time and then after that. :) (sic)"

As well as her husband Justin's heartfelt post, several other stars took to social media to wish Hailey a happy birthday, including Kim Kardashian.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Happy Birthday @haileybieber!!! Love u!!! (sic)"

Kim's mother Kris Jenner wrote: "Happy Birthday @haileybieber you are beautiful inside and out!!! Love you so much!! (sic)"

Model Joan Smalls posted: "To one of the Most tender and sweet souls I know @haileybieber

"Happy Bday Bebe (sic)"

Earlier this month, Hailey admitted she "really hurt" Justin - who she married in 2018 - early in their relationship.

Reflecting on "one solidified moment" where things were "maybe not cool with each other", she said: "I did something that really hurt him and I think that maybe took that idea [of marriage] out of his mind at that point.

"I think that was obviously confusing."

Hailey didn't go into details, but she admitted she did "something very immature and stupid" which temporarily "damaged" the idea of them tying the knot.

However, she always "held onto the idea" that things would work out, and she explained how a lot of their conversations "behind closed doors" were about marriage and children.

She said: "We were having pillow talk conversations, with him telling me my biggest goal in life is to have a healthy family.

"In my head, I'm just like, 'I just don't think that that is BS because he doesn't have to say that'.

"We always had so many conversations about our goals, where we wanted to end up at a certain age. We always wanted to be married young and have a young family and have kids young."