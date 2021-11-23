Tom Brady is "looking forward" to a time when he's finished playing American football so he can have a more "normal" Thanksgiving.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will still be celebrating the holiday on Thursday (25.11.21), but he won't have much time to chow down on his special meal or to spend with his family - kids Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, eight, who he shares with his model wife Gisele Bündchen - because he needs to think of his next game.

Brady - who also has 14-year-old son Jack from a previous relationship - said: "Thanksgiving, there’s a lot to be thankful for.

"But you only get about four hours to enjoy it.

"Practice usually ends about 1pm or 2pm, you eat about 3:30 and then you’re getting ready for the next day of practice.

"And then same thing with Christmas. So, you know, I’m looking forward to the time when I’m done playing football so that I can have some of those more normal holidays that I had growing up that were important where the family’s all together."

However, the 44-year-old star won't let being a professional athlete get in the way of him enjoying a big meal on Thursday.

When asked what he will eat on Thanksgiving, he said on his SiriusXM podcast 'Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray': "Just like everyone else.

"That’s the one meal where I’m like, 'Screw it, let’s go for it.' And we all get to enjoy it."

While Brady still needs to train on Thanksgiving, he is perhaps fortunate this year that he is one of the NFL players who doesn't have a game on Thursday.

His Tampa Bay side are next in action on Sunday (28.11.21), following a 30-11 win over the New York Giants on Monday night (22.11.21), in which Brady threw two touchdowns and amassed 307 yards.