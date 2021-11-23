WhatsApp have updated their privacy policy to be more transparent to users.

The messaging firm were hit by a record £188 million fine in September when regulators ruled parent company Meta - who were then still known as Facebook - had failed to adequately inform individuals of which jurisdictions WhatsApp processes users' data in and how it identifies people in their contacts books, and so they have now made changes.

The company insisted the update - which takes effect in the UK and other European territories which have adopted the EU's General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) - doesn't change how it handles user date but meets the necessary specifications.

In a statement accompanying the update to the privacy policy, a spokesperson for WhatsApp said: "As ordered by the Irish [DPC], we have reorganised and added more detail to our Privacy Policy for people in the European Region.

"We disagree with the decision and are appealing because we believe we already provided the required information to all our users.

"This update does not change our commitment to user privacy or the way we operate our service, including how we process, use or share your data with anyone, including Meta.

"Wherever you are in the world, we protect all personal messages with end-to-end encryption, which means no one, not even WhatsApp, can read or listen to them."

Users won't be required to accept new terms and conditions with the new privacy policy.