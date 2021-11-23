JK Rowling has claimed three people shared her address online.

The 'Harry Potter' author has accused the trio of "doxxing" - publicly revealing previously private personal information - her after claiming her family's address was posted on social media last week, but the writer insists she has not been "intimidated" because she has received so many death threats she could "paper the house with them".

In a series of tweets, Rowling - who has previously been criticised by some in the trans community after she took issue with the phrase "people who menstruate" - wrote: "Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible.

"I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who reported the image to @TwitterSupport. Your kindness and decency made all the difference to my family and me. I’d also like to thank @PoliceScotland for their support and assistance in this matter.

"I implore those people who retweeted the image with the address still visible, even if they did so in condemnation of these people’s actions, to delete it. (sic)"

She then accused three people of "doxxing" her and said that she assumes the trio thought their alleged actions would "intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights".

Rowling tweeted: "They should have reflected on the fact that

"I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us. (sic)"

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are aware of this incident and police inquiries are ongoing."

Last year, the author caused an outcry online after reacting to an article titled 'Opinion: Creating a more equal post COVID-19 world for people who menstruate'.

Her tweet read: "'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? (sic)".

Rowling posted a series of tweets defending her views after users pointed out that there are women who do not menstruate, while transgender men and non-binary individuals are among those who do.

She wrote: "I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

The author insisted she doesn't "hate" trans people and said she would march alongside "if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans".

She concluded: "At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it's hateful to say so.

"If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased."

Daniel Radcliffe - who played the titular wizard in the film franchise, which was adapted from her best-selling books - insisted "transgender women are women" and apologised for the "pain" the writer's comments may have caused people.