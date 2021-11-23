Katy Perry starts every day by thanking God for what is in her life.

The ‘Firework’ singer has shared her daily routine, revealing that each morning starts with a variety of activities, such as expressing gratitude with a “a little tiny verbal ritual”, a beauty regime and hanging out with her 15-month-old daughter Daisy Dove.

She told the Wall Street Journal’s ‘My Monday Morning’ feature: "Well, the first thing I do when I wake up is a little tiny verbal ritual. I do it every single morning. I say to myself out loud, 'Thank you, God, for today.' I am grateful for every day. Then I try to start my day out with my daughter, playing and having some floor time with her. Reading some books. It usually varies what time we’re waking up, 7 or 8am."

The ‘California Gurls’ hitmaker said that sometimes Daisy’s father, and Katy’s fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom “takes her until 9" which means Katy can get a few more hours of beauty sleep.

She added: “But we do breakfast together.

"We always start the day by listening to 'Lovely Day,' by Bill Withers. Daddy and I, we drink a couple strange drinks or healthy concoctions in the morning before we cram in our coffee. We drink a Niacin flushing drink, which makes us all red and gets the blood moving. Sometimes we’ll have celery juice, it just gets the movements going. We need all the help we can get."

Katy, 37, also opened up on her exercise regime, and her reluctance to do it..

She quipped: "My exercise routine is being half late to the workout because I hate working out. I’m always like, 'I’m so late, too bad I can only do a few things.'"

However, Katy is getting more serious about her exercise regime as she prepares for her upcoming Las Vegas residency 'PLAY'.

She said: "Right now, I’m gearing up for a big residency at the end of the year in Las Vegas, so I’m back in the gym about three to five times a week, but really it is about strength training and weight."