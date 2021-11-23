Kerry Katona has been left "a bit spooked" by ghostly goings on in her new home.

The 41-year-old singer - who has Molly, 20, and Lilly, 18, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 14, and Max, 13, with second husband Mark Croft and seven-year-old DJ with late third husband George Kay -has witnessed lights "flickering" for no apparent reason and when she filmed the mysterious goings on, there were other things happening when she watched the recording back.

She revealed in her column for new! magazine: "I’ve been left feeling a bit spooked after having some strange goings-on in the house. I was sitting in my living room and the light kept flickering, so I started filming it. A green light appeared on the video before it disappeared behind my sofa and then an orb started floating towards the camera.

"I posted it on Instagram – and some people thought it was just a reflection from the flash on my phone, while others were saying it could be a spirit. I thought it was really bizarre!"

While Kerry hasn't lived in the Cheshire property for very long, she isn't surprised to be witnessing "weird" things as she's always been followed by mysterious happenings.

She added: "To be honest, though, I’m used to stuff like that. Weird things like lights going on and off always happen wherever I live – I’ve had it all my life."

The former Atomic Kitten star previously revealed she had to bring in a "paranormal activity team" because a ghostly presence wanted to take her son away.

She said last month: "We had a paranormal activity team at our house. It was about six years ago. They told us there was a man in the house called John and he wanted us to leave – and that he wanted my son Max.

"It was when George was still alive and they also told us that John gave George Bell’s palsy."