Dr. Dre wanted his divorce to be "classy and fair".

The music mogul split from Nicole Young in March 2020 after 24 years of marriage and despite his intentions for an amicable break-up, the 56-year-old producer cut off all communication with his former spouse after she "falsely" accused him of abusing her.

According to a declaration filed in court by Dre - who is fighting Nicole's request for more than $4 million to pay her legal fees - and obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 'I Need a Doctor' hitmaker told his ex-wife he wanted to keep things "classy and fair" and he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight.”

And Dre's last text to Nicole, which was sent in early August 2020, ended with him saying: “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.”

But days later, the 'Forget About Dre' rapper alleged Nicole falsely accused him of abuse during their marriage in legal documents.

He stated: “This is a complete lie. Nicole is now also trying to get out of our Premarital Agreement by claiming that I supposedly forced her to sign the Premarital Agreement. This too is false.”

The pair have had no contact since, except in early January when Nicole voluntarily visited her former husband in hospital after he suffered a brain aneurysm.

Dre's account of the visit is that Nicole hugged and kissed him and told him she loved him before leaving - but a few months later, the former lawyer filed for a domestic violence restraining order, which was denied by the court, and which he insisted there was no basis for.

He wrote: “There were never any domestic violence claims made by Nicole before or during our marriage, formal or informal. At no time were the police ever called during our marriage.

"I was present for Nicole’s deposition. She testified that there are no witnesses to the alleged abuse and she admitted that she never told anyone, including her mother or siblings or other family or friends about any alleged abuse. There are no texts, no emails, no photographs, no videos, no police reports, no domestic violence filings, or other documents evidencing abuse and no witnesses to her offensive allegations.

“After learning last August of Nicole’s false accusations of abuse, I realised then that I did not know the woman I had married and loved.”

Dre explained this was why he has "not seen Nicole or communicated with her or spoken to her since August 2020 (except when she choose on her own to visit me when I was hospitalised).”

The producer branded Nicole's allegations of abuse and claims he forced her to sign a pre-marital agreement "appalling".

He added: "[They are] in my view nothing but an effort to attempt to obtain more money than that to which she is entitled and to what she agreed in our Premarital Agreement.”