Jennifer Aniston "doesn't know" if she could make another season of 'The Morning Show'.

The 52-year-old actress is still digesting the eventful second season of the Apple TV+ drama and she admitted the idea of returning to play Alex Levy again is currently "so hard to even imagine" as it was such a gruelling run of episodes for her and her character.

Asked about doing more, she said: “It’s so hard to even imagine it right now.

"You know when they say mothers almost have a block: ‘I could never do that again!’ I’m a little bit in that moment of, ‘I don’t know if I could ever do that again!’ So, we’ll see.”

The two seasons have seen Alex expose her co-anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell)'s sexual misconduct, divorce, retire, make a comeback, be praised as a hero before facing being "cancelled", suffer a near-breakdown and then contract COVID-19, and Jennifer admitted her character's trials felt "relentless.

She joked: “It was relentless! Honestly, I did think at one point the writers were trying to kill me!

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. You guys! Literally crawling to the finish line here.'”

If she does return for a third season, Jennifer hopes Alex has more "fun".

Asked what she'd like to see happen next to her alter ego, she told The Hollywood reporter: “Oh, just a lot of love and fun and dancing and playing and something with a lot more levity!”

While a third season hasn't officially been commissioned, showrunner Kerry Ehrin doesn't want to pick up where the season two finale left off, in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, and admitted she could take the programme to a different time period entirely.

She said: “I think it’s going to have been done, done, done. So, it wouldn’t be my instinct.

"You could [jump into the future]. You could go backwards. It’s such an interesting little universe. You really can put it anywhere in time, and I think the challenge of the show is coming up with that big subject.”

And Reese Witherspoon admitted she'd like to see the show depict a world after the "shift" of the pandemic.

She said: “If #MeToo was the center of season one and season two has so many issues but really tackles the impending pandemic, I would love to see how the world realigns post-quarantine.

“Even though that seems optimistic to say at this point, with people still dealing with the complexity of COVID and really what it’s doing to different industries. But just, how the whole world has culturally shifted in so many ways; the way we communicate and work, the way we talk to each other — there’s definitely a lot to talk about and tackle.”