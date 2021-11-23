JoJo Siwa's appearance on 'Dancing With the Stars' has been life changing.

The 18-year-old star and her professional partner Jenna Johnson came second to Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach on Monday's season 30 finale (22.11.21) but the social media sensation wasn't upset about the result because she has had such a great time working with the dancer.

Speaking backstage afterwards, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I will take second every single day if that means that I got to make it to the finale. If it means I got to make the friend that I did in Jenna. It if means that I got to have the experiences and life changes that I've had in the last 10 weeks.

"It's worth so much to me and I'm so grateful forever."

And the pair - who were the first same-sex couple in the show's history - were happy to see Iman and Daniella lift the Mirrorball trophy.

Jenna said: "Iman, for some reason, has been like our big brother in this whole competition, so if there was anyone who we wanted to win, it was Iman and Daniella."

For their final dance, JoJo and Jenna performed a freestyle to Lady Gaga's Poker Face' and the teenager admitted it would have been a "dream come true" if the 'House of Gucci' star saw their dance.

But she added: "Whether Gaga sees it or a little kid at home sees it, who thinks they might love someone who is the same gender as them, as long as someone in the world is seeing this and smiling, that's all I want."

After the routine, the YouTuber - who identifies as pansexual - was praised as an "incredible role model" by judge Carrie Ann Inaba, while Bruno Tonioli admitted he wished she had "been around" when he was younger.

And JoJo admitted it means a lot for her to be viewed as an inspiration

She said: "Hearing those things like that never gets old, never gets unappreciated, never gets any less.

"It means more and more every time somebody says something like that to me. Honestly, I just am so grateful that, with the younger generation, that I have a platform to be a voice for them and to be a person for them to look to, and to see, 'She's a girl, she was in a relationship with a girl, she's not weird.' It's as simple as that."