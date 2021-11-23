Pokémon Diamond & Pearl remakes second biggest boxed game launch in UK for 2021

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl have been met with resounding success, achieving the status of the biggest Switch game launches of this year.

Amazingly, Brilliant Diamond is the best-selling Switch game this year, trailed only by Shining Pearl.

Diamond & Pearl are the second biggest boxed game launch this year, beaten out only by FIFA 22, which is no surprise considering FIFA is a colossal franchise.

Pokémon has even outsold Call of Duty: Vanguard, which is an impressive feat considering Call of Duty is a blockbuster franchise.

Perhaps these versions of Pokémon are selling so well due to the intense nostalgia with them being remakes of games that many people consider childhood classics.

