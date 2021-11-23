Jennifer Lawrence got "high" while filming 'Don't Look Up'.

The 31-year-old actress - who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney - portrays Kate Dibiasky in the new political comedy and she admitted that, in order to immerse herself in her character, a PhD student and regular weed smoker, she sought permission from director Adam McKay to smoke marijuana before a scene with Meryl Streep that had no dialogue.

As Adam spoke about how the actress threw herself into the role, Jennifer interrupted and said: “I know what you’re going to say, and I wasn’t pregnant [at the time].

Adam agreed: “You were not pregnant. Can I say this?”.

The star replied: “I think so, just nobody tell my mother-in-law.”

The 'Anchorman' director explained how Jennifer asked if she could smoke a joint, with the actress then interrupting: “Because my character was getting high in the movie."

Adam continued during a Q+A event for the film in Los Angeles: “So Jen was like, ‘Are you gonna throw me some improv?,’ which we always do. And I was like, ‘No, you can get high.’”

The 53-year-old filmmaker was very tempted to take advantage of Jennifer's altered state but ultimately decided it would be "mean" - but the 'Mother!' actress admitted not everyone on set left her alone while she was high.

Adam said: “I kept turning to my script supervisor, Cate Hardman, and was like, ‘I just want to say, 'Hey Jen. I think I have a monologue idea for you.’ And I would look at Jen and was like, ‘I can’t do it. It would be too mean.’ So I left you alone.”

She replied: “I was a real target. Everyone was f****** with me… I guess because I was high. Easy to f*** with.”