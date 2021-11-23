The GTA remastered trilogy may be getting a virtual reality update in future.

Data miners have found a command that allows players to move into what appears to be a virtual reality mode via the Unreal debug command.

Whilst VR ports of GTA have been confirmed previously, it was not clear which version of the game would be getting the Virtual Reality treatment.

It seems now that the Definitive Edition will be what players will utilise to access the VR game mode.

The news was announced via a tweet by Videotech_:

“There is a debug Unreal command for GTA VR but it looks a little bit unfinished. Maybe it would be cool if they implemented this as a first-person option? It plays pretty well. Gunfights and punching will need tweaking, would be super cool for screenshots!”

Would you play Grand Theft Auto in Virtual Reality?