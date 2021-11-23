Mel Giedroyc is the third celebrity to be confirmed for the 'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas special.

The 53-year-old TV presenter will take to the ballroom stage with pro dancer Neil Jones for the festive edition of the BBC favourite.

She said: "I don’t think I’ve been this excited about Christmas since I got my first guinea-pig from Santa in 1978!"

Speaking on 'Strictly' spin-off show 'It Takes Two', Mel's dancing partner Neil added: "It's the greatest thing. I never realised how good it is to dance with someone who is obsessed. She knows more about the show than I do!"

However, Mel quipped back: "That doesn't mean I know the moves, Neil, I just know who won each year! But what I don't have in skill, I will try to make up for in enthusiasm."

Mel - who is best known for presenting 'The Great British Bake Off' alongside Sue Perkins until 2015 - will join the previously announced 'Repair Shop' star Jay Blades, who will be paired with Luba Mushtuk as well as 'First Dates' alum Fred Sirieix who will join pro dancer Dianne Buswell.

Taking part in the show is sure to be a festive treat for the telly star, who has previously hosted the 'Strictly Come Dancing' Live Tour as well as 'Children in Need' and 'Let It Shine', all for the BBC.

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting audience, all in a bid to win the coveted Christmas trophy.

Meanwhile, the regular edition of 'Strictly Come Dancing' continues to air a on Saturdays on BBC1 -and last week saw McFly star Tom Fletcher and pro dancer Amy Dowden eliminated from the competition.