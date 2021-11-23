Karen Elson feels 'sad' over naked photos taken early in her career

© BANG Media International

Tags

Karen Elson feels 'sad' over naked photos taken early in her career.

The 42-year-old supermodel opened up about the exploitation she experienced as a teenager, now questioning why those photos were ever taken in the first place.

She said: "I just wanted to please everybody. I was 16 and I wanted to make it as a model and I thought ‘OK, they want me to be naked, I guess I follow their lead’. I look at these pictures and I feel sad, I think ‘Gosh, how was that allowed to happen...why throughout my career was it that most of the time I’ve done nudes no one asked me if I was comfortable with it?"

Karen was a speaker at 'The Bazaar at Work Summit' in London on Tuesday (23.11.2021) and was in conversation with Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief Lydia Slater

The star also admitted that if she could give her younger self any advice, it would be to stop trying to "fit in."

She explained: "I spent too many years trying to fit in, trying to be something somebody else wanted me to be … I used to overthink everything and feel so insecure. I doubted myself all the time, and I wish I had a mentor back then who could’ve said: "Just do you."

These days, however, Karen - who is mother to Scarlett Teresa, 15, and Henry Lee, 14, with ex-husband Jack White of The White Stripes fame - is much more comfortable in her own skin today, something she puts partly down to motherhood.

She said: "I’m 42 years old and I feel much happier in my skin than when I was 18, and it’s because when I was younger I was so insecure. I was in this business growing up essentially, where people every other day were saying ‘you’re fat’ you’re ugly, you’re this, you’re that.’ Every element of my being was critiqued for a photograph and, as I’ve got older, and especially having children, I’m much more at peace with myself and my body."

It comes as the model-turned-musician put pen to paper for an autobiography appropriately titled 'The Red Flame', named in honour of her glowing locks.

On her decision to tell her story - which was originally published in September 2020 - she said: "I wanted to be unfiltered because I think that there’s something very powerful about any woman sharing their story. Fashion is a really phenomenal place but it’s also a fairly tough place. Behind the scenes it’s a very difficult business, not just competitively, but it’s very hard to be seen and heard, so I wrote my book so I could simply tell my story."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend