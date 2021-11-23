Jon Batiste is among the artists most nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards, with 11 to his name.

The 35-year-old musician has dominated the nominations for the upcoming ceremony, which is set to take place on 31 January after the full list announcement on Tuesday (23.11.2021.)

Jon's nominations include Record of the Year for his single 'FREEDOM' and Album of the Year for his album 'WE ARE' buthe will be competing against Olivia Rodrigo's ‘Sour' and Kayne West's album 'Donda' for the coveted award.

'WE ARE' is also nominated in the category of 'Best R&B Album', whilst hit single 'Freedom' will go head-to-head- will the likes of 'Happier Than Ever' by Billie Eilish and 'I Get a Kick out of You' by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett.

Other stars nominated for their efforts between 2020 and 2021 include Justin Bieber and Doja Cat who have both received eight nods.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z has made history by becoming the Most-Nominated Artist in the history of the Grammys.

The 51-year-old superstar - who has been releasing albums since 1995 and is married to fellow superstar Beyoncé - has been nominated for three Grammy Awards this year, taking his all-time total to 83, taking over from Quincy Jones.

An abridged list of the 2021 Grammy Award nominees are as follows:

Record Of The Year: ABBA 'I Still Have Faith in You'

John Batiste 'Freedom' -

Doja Cat ft Sza 'Kiss Me More'

Billie Eilish 'Happier than Ever' -

Olivia Rodrigo 'drivers license'

Album of the Year:

John Batiste - 'WE ARE'

Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga 'Love For Sale'

Doja Cat 'Planet Her '

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Olivia Rodrigo 'Sour'

Taylor Swift 'Evermore'

Song Of The Year: Ed Sheeran 'Bad Habits

Alicia Keys ft Brandi Carlie 'A Beautiful Noise'

Olivia Rodrigo 'drivers license'

H.E.R 'Fight For You -

Silk Sonic - 'Leave the Door Open'

Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar 'Peaches.'

Best New Artist: Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Music Video:

' Shot In The Dark' — AC/DC

'FREEDOM' — Jon Batiste

'I Get A Kick Out Of You' — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga -

'Peaches' — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar'

'Happier Than Ever' — Billie Eilish -

'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' - Lil Nas X

'Good 4 U' — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Rap Performance: Family Ties” — Baby Keem ft Kendrick Lamar

'Up' — Cardi B

'M Y . L I F E' — J. Cole ft 21 Savage & Morray '

Way 2 Sexy' — Drake ft Future & Young Thug

'Thot S***' — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Album:

'The Off Season' — J. Cole

'Certified Lover Boy' — Drake -

'King’s Disease' II — Nas

'Call Me If You Get Lost'

Tyler, The Creator

'Donda' — Kanye West