Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are said to be "living separate lives" amid their marriage woes.

The 48-year-old actress and the reality star, 55, have been married since 2006 but things have reportedly taken a turn for the worst.

A source told PEOPLE: "It's been very chilly between them for a long time. They have been through the wringer before, but they've always gotten out of it."

Fans of the '90210' actress first learned of trouble in her marriage when Dean admitted to cheating back in 2014, an affair which was documented on the reality show 'True Tori'.

However, it has now been alleged that although they worked through their issues, their relationship was never completely repaired.

The couple are said to acting normally as a family, but this is thought to be for their five children Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, nine, and Beau, four.

The source added: "Tori still has major trust issues. Part of their relationship was never fully repaired after he was unfaithful. They've been living separate lives. They will still have family meals and occasional outings, but it's for the kids."

It comes months after Tori hinted that she is no longer sharing a bed with her husband, although she went on to claim that this was when he was away.

Speaking on 'Jeff Lewis Live' she said: "You know what, right now my kids and dogs sleep in my bed. Since he left — this is not good, you guys — but since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me. So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms."