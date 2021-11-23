Whitney Port is "not ready" to discuss having another baby following her miscarriage.

The 36-year-old television personality - who has a son Sonny, four with TV producer Tim Rosenman - suffered her third miscarriage in November 2021 and has opened up about the aftermath.

On trying for another baby, she said: "I'm just obviously going to start going down that journey and not even quite yet, I'm not even really fully ready to have that discussion, even though I know that we want a second kid, because the thought of not having a second kid makes me feel already too regretful and remorseful.

However, although it seems the fashion designer lives in hope of one day having a second child, she admits that starting the journey again is "scary" to think about.

Speaking on her 'With Whit' podcast, she said: "But then," she continues, "the thought of having to go through this physical illness and nausea of the first trimester is daunting and scary and taxing. I literally have not been able to do anything. Like I have felt like the laziest person.

"I just don't want to be a mess anymore...You know, it was like, this is it. This is, this is going to be that I've dealt with the two miscarriages. This is going to be the healthy one. I'm not going to have to think about it anymore," she continues later in the episode"

Finally, 'The Hills' star added through tears that while she is unable to answer her own questions, she feels as if she has a "responsibility" to do so.

She said: "I'm not going to have to make the decision of like, do I even want to have a second child anymore? Do I want to go through IVF? Do I want to make a child in a lab? I just didn't think I was going to have to answer all those questions and now it just feels like I have a lot of responsibility to make those decisions."