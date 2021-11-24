Kirsten Dunst's favourite actor is her fiancé Jesse Plemons.

The 39-year-old actress has been engaged to fellow actor Jesse,33, since 2017 and after the pair recently teamed up on-screen to play a married couple in upcoming Netflix movie 'Power of the Dog', Kirsten hints that there could be more on-screen collaborations.

She said: "We actually talked to [Power of the Dog producer] Tanya Seghatchian about what Jesse and I should do next. We have some ideas, and Jesse and I definitely want to do another project. He's my favourite actor to work with."

The couple initially met on the set of FX series 'Fargo' in 2016 and have since welcomed sons Ennis, three, and James Robert, who was born earlier this year.

The loved-up couple play the the wedded George and Rose in the Western drama 'The Power of the Dog', which sees George's brother - played by Benedict Cumberbatch - struggle with his sexuality.

On working with her fiancé, Kirsten told The Hollywood Reporter: "It's funny to be so proper with someone that you've had a child with [but] Thank God I had Jesse on set, to be honest. I thought about that, like, at least we had lunch together in the trailer and there was a reprieve and we'd ride home together. I could say whatever. I had him."

Back in 2019, when Kirsten was being honoured with a Hollywood walk of Fame ceremony, Jesse wasted no time in heaping praise upon Kirsten.

In a speech, he said: "Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I've also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work."