Martha Hunt gave birth earlier this month.

The 32-year-old supermodel and her fiance Jason McDonald welcomed their first child, a daughter they have named Emery, into the world on 6 November, she revealed on Instagram on Tuesday (23.11.21).

Sharing a black and white photo of herself and her daughter taken shortly after she'd given birth, Martha wrote on Instagram: "On the morning of November 6th, we welcomed our daughter Emery into the world."

Among the stars to congratulate Martha was former Victoria's Secret Angel Helena Christensen.

She commented on the post: "So much love to all 3 of you.(sic)"

And fellow model Elsa Hosk excitedly wrote: "The day before my birthday. Scorpio queen. Love her already! Congrats mama!(sic)"

Martha confirmed in September she was expecting a baby girl and in June, she used Instagram to announce her pregnancy.

She wrote: "Full heart growing belly" alongside a picture of her pregnant stomach.

The couple announced their engagement back in January 2020 and Martha wrote on Instagram that they are keeping busy by "planning a wedding and preparing for our first child,".

The glamorous couple have been together for six years and ahead of the arrival of their first child, they expanded their family earlier this year by adopting a dog.

After meeting dog Coco on Zoom, the pair couldn't resist rescuing her from Hearts and Bones Rescue in Texas in March.

The new pup is settling in well, as the model took to Instagram, recently to gushh about their new pooch.

She wrote:" "Not a day passes that I don't appreciate what a difference she's made in my life!"