'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' has wrapped filming.

The director of the upcoming third instalment in the blockbuster Marvel franchise, Peyton Reed, has confirmed principal filming has finished.

Alongside a piece of artwork of the titular superheroes, the filmmaker tweeted: "Principal photography on ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is now complete! Can’t wait to show you all what we’ve been up to."

Paul Rudd is back as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lily as Hope van Dyne/Wasp.

The director previously insisted that both characters share equal billing in the film.

The 57-year-old helmer said: "They're a partnership, and she's a very, very important part of that."

The 2018 film 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' was the first Marvel movie to feature a female superhero in the title and Peyton wants to find a balance between the genders in the genre.

He said: "That was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie. Finding that balance in that movie, that's very important to me because that's very much a men's playing field, historically."

Jonathan Majors is villain Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton is making her debut as Cassie Lang.

Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer's Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, respectively, are back, plus Ant-Man's former cellmate Luis (Michael Pena) and Kurt (David Dastmalchian).

Bill Murray is also set to appear in the film.

The 71-year-old screen legend recently teased: "You know, recently I made a Marvel movie... Some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director – and really liked him very much.

"He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader story 'Bring It On', he made a movie years ago which I think is damn good. So I agreed..."

However, the 'Lost in Translation' star insisted the movie role will be a one-off because he has no interest in doing more superhero blockbusters.

He explained: "I’m not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise… Let’s put it this way: the director is a good guy, and now I’ve at least tried out what it’s like to shoot a Marvel movie.

"But I don’t think I need that experience a second time."

Meanwhile, Judy Greer - who played Maggie Lang in the previous two 'Ant-Man' movies - has recently admitted she's hoping to return for the third film, which is set to drop in 2023.

She said: "I haven't been told anything so I guess I'm not in it. I'm actually not, I'm terrible at [keeping secrets]. I always tell people like, 'Just don't tell me if you don't want me to tell everyone.'

"No one has contacted me and feel free to print that, that I'm very available and very willing to go."