12 people are to face trial over Kim Kardashian West's Paris robbery.

The 41-year-old beauty faced a terrifying ordeal in October 2016 when five men gained entry to her hotel room and tied her up while they stole $10 million worth of jewellery from her at gunpoint and two judges have now indicted a group of people on various charges over the incident.

A judicial source told E! News the defendants will be tried for robbery with a weapon committed in an organised gang; kidnapping and forcible confinement; or criminal association.

However, prosecutors haven't given the names of those who have been charged, or for which alleged crimes.

A trial date has yet to be set.

The former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has four children with estranged husband Kanye West - previously admitted she thought she would die during the robbery.

Kim told how she felt “immediate panic” when she heard footsteps “stomping up the stairs” to her hotel room.

Once inside the room, the intruders “grabbed” Kim - who was only wearing a bathrobe at the time - and the SKIMS founder admitted she thought she would be sexually assaulted.

She said: "I was like, ‘OK, this is the time I’m gonna get raped. Like deal, this is gonna happen, just prepare yourself.'

"So, I did and then - I don’t know why I’m crying, I’ve talked about this before - and then he tied me up with handcuffs and zipties and then duct tape and duct-taped my mouth and my eyes.”

Robbers then pointed a gun at her, and Kim began to fear for her life.

Following the robbery, Kim said she was left “really paranoid” for about a year, and her home was kitted out with “half a dozen” security guards.

But Kim’s life eventually started to return to normal, especially after the arrest of the robbers, when she discovered they had been following her for two years prior to the Paris attack.

She said: "I didn't know that they had someone at the elevators, someone at the front, someone that moved the camera, someone that broke the door, someone in the getaway car.

"There was a whole team of people that had planned this."