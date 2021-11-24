Alesha Dixon eats "every two to three hours".

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge has shared her diet and fitness regimes to maintain her "lean" figure, including chowing down on a healthy variety of foods at regular intervals.

The mother-of-two - who has Azura, eight, and Anaya, two, with husband Azuka Ononye - told the December 2021 issue of Women's Health UK magazine: "I eat every two to three hours.

"My body is naturally lean, so I have to be regimented to maintain my weight.

"For breakfast, I have porridge with raspberries and maple syrup.

"Later, I'll eat rye toast with a boiled egg before working out.

"Then it's a protein shake – I'm trying to hit 75g to 90g a day – with dates, oat milk, flaxseeds, chia seeds and turmeric.

"Lunch is salmon and veg with quinoa, then a Jamaican dish like ackee and saltfish for dinner. I eat plenty of carbs, but I'll opt for fibrous varieties like brown pasta."

The former Mis-Teeq star revealed how her fitness routine has always been her "saviour in challenging times", and she loves the structure it gives her.

She said: "Fitness has always been my saviour during challenging times – it rids me of stress and keeps my brain clear.

"I like structure, so I do a mix of weight training and cardio with my personal trainer, Janet Malinowska, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, then Pilates on Tuesdays and yoga on Thursdays. I enjoy sweating, but adding in lower-intensity forms of movement has really helped calm me down. I rest on the weekend."

The 43-year-old singer also admitted she has never felt "healthier" mentally as she does now, and she credits her current headspace to learning to "like myself more" and not letting her mind "control" her.

Alesha added: "Every day I try to like myself more. I regret things, but that's human.

"'The Power Of Now 'by Eckhart Tolle has shown me the importance of not letting your mind control you.

"I'm in a healthier headspace compared with 10 years ago. I hope that in 10 years' time I'll be in an even better one."

Elsewhere, the 'Breathe Slow' singer insisted she has no qualms with ageing as it provides her with "clarity".

She explained: "Some people are afraid of ageing, but the beautiful thing about it is clarity.

"You lighten your load along the way and put things into perspective – it makes life enjoyable as you know what matters.

"I could say I'm happiest on stage, but it's actually in the garden with my daughters [Azura, eight, and Anaya, two] and our 12-year-old dog, Daisy."

