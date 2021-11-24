Chrishell Stause would “love to be” a mother.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star, 40, is “definitely looking” at the ways she can make that happen after telling all last year about the process to freeze her eggs, in order to take some pressure off herself and, at the time, a potential partner.

Chrishell told Extra: “I’m definitely looking at my options… I would love to be a mom.”

The former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ contestant lauded the technological advancements that have allowed women - who perhaps hadn’t met the right man, or who have prioritised their “career first” - to take their time when it comes to starting a family.

She explained: “I think women, you know, we have a much bigger span for life than what was given to us before and yet you take advantage of that.

"Sometimes if you put your career first, you know, things do get a little delayed than they were before.”

Chrishell admitted she and her boyfriend Jason Oppenheim - who is her boss at the Oppenheim Group, the real estate agency featured in the Netflix reality show ‘Selling Sunset’ - have had a “very open” conversation about having kids.

The former ‘Days of Our Lives’ actress said: “I don’t know what we’re gonna do, but you know, it’s just one of those things that I’m very open with where I’m at in life and I think that’s the key.

“I think that that’s why it works so well and our communication is very open and honest. There’s no conversation that we haven’t had at this point.”