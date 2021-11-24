Jamie Redknapp has become a father for the third time.

The 48-year-old sports pundit - who has sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, from his marriage to singer Louise Redknapp - took to Instagram to reveal his wife Frida Andersson has given birth to a baby boy, Raphael Anders Redknapp.

He wrote: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp we’re so In love , mum is doing so well too . We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys (sic)"

Frida commented: "Our little viking"

At the time of writing, Frida - who has four children from her marriage to Jonathan Lourie - is yet to post about her newborn baby on her own Instagram account.

Her last post came three weeks ago, shortly after the couple got married.

In a note about Jamie, she wrote: "My best friend. My soulmate. My husband (sic)"

In May, it was reported Jamie and Frida were expecting a baby together.

A source said at the time: “Jamie and Frida are absolutely delighted.

“They’ve been virtually inseparable in lockdown, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength.

“The couple started telling their nearest and dearest last week.

“Jamie’s been telling pals he’s really excited to be a dad again — less excited about the sleepless nights, and nappy-changing.

“But both he and Frida will be brilliant, hands-on parents.”

Just days later, the former footballer's dad Harry Redknapp admitted he was delighted by the news.

He said: "Yeah I'm really pleased, it's good news. So looking forward to that and it's exciting times. I enjoy spending time with the grandkids, I love it, I really do.

"Going to watch them play football and sport ... I love being there and turning up and watching the kids and taking them to football on Saturday."