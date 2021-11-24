Christina Perri felt it that recording an album for her stillborn daughter Rosie was the best way to "honour" her.

The 'Jar of Hearts' singer, 35, - who has daughter Carmella with husband Paul Costabile - was pregnant and recording an album for her baby Rosie - who was stillborn at 33 weeks, but made the decision to carry on in the studio.

She said: "I released my first lullaby album, 'Songs for Carmella', on my daughter Carmella's first birthday in 2019, so I set the bar pretty high. I imagined doing one for all my kids. [Doing the album] was the best way to honour Rosie. When she passed away, I felt like the songs took on a different meaning, but they're still my song choices for her."

The album - which features a cover of the Beatles hit 'Here Comes the Sun' and 'Edelweiss' form 'The Sound of Music' - also features a duet with three-year-old Carmella.

Christina told PEOPLE: I know I'm her mom and a little bit biased, but she is a gifted singer. She's singing in key, and she memorizes lyrics. She knows every word to every Taylor Swift song. She's obsessed with the 'Cinderella' soundtrack and sings every word to that, the new 'Cinderella' movie with Camila Cabello. So she's definitely a singer. Whether she grows up to be one is up to her. But I thought she was going to need guidance! She sang so cute. What's funny is she doesn't enunciate perfectly, but I kept it in there because it's the way she sang the song. We tried to keep it light and joyfully sing these songs while thinking of Rosie."

Christina also went on to reveal that as a way of honouring Rosie, the family plans to take an annual trip to Disney World in her memory.

She said: "I decided that we're going to go to Disney World every year on Rosie's birthday, because there's no better place to honour a kid than the happiest place on earth"