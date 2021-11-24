Lady Gaga has said it was "easier" to speak in an Italian accent all the time when shooting 'House of Gucci'.

The 35-year-old pop star adopted an Italian accent at all times while playing Patrizia Reggiani - who infamously plotted the murder of her husband and fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci - and compared her passion for the role to her singing career.

She said: "There's a sort of idea around method acting that it's crazy and that we're crazy. But I think that for those of us who commit ourselves to method acting there's something about us that is just fully committing ourselves to the art on a cellular level. That we're deeply entrenched in this immersive experience. I feel it when I sing, I feel it when I make music, and I feel it when I'm acting."

The 'Poker Face' hitmaker was appearing on 'The Late Show' at the time and appeared to effortlessly slip into the Italian as she explained why it was easier to speak in the accent all of the time.

Speaking to host Stephen Colbert in her Italian accent, she said: "It was much easier for me to stay in character all the time. When I called my mother, when I called my father. The way that I would explain it to you is that if I were to call you on the phone, I would have called you just like this. I wouldn't have pretended that I'm Patrizia , you would've just been like 'Oh s**t, I'm on the phone with Patrizia."

The star then went on to note how this decision to stay in character around the clock made her more "comfortable" when playing the Italian convict.

She said: "Like singing, like a musical instrument or a muscle, it allowed me to become comfortable with speaking in a way where it would be natural to me. I'm not saying that that's the way to do it, it's just how I do it."