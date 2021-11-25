Lacey Chabert has revealed that her sister has died at the age of 46.

The 39-year-old actress - who is best known for playing the role of Gretchen Wieners in cult hit 'Mean Girls' - took to Instagram to reveal the devastating news.

Alongside a picture of her sister, Lacey wrote: "My beautiful sister, Wendy. Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don’t know how we will ever put back together again now that you’re gone. We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever."

Without revealing any details pertaining to cause of death, Lacey went on to state how her family were now "broken hearted" by the passing of Wendy who was a mother to two sons.

She added: "The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted. Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity. Please keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers. Thank you so much."

Wendy was reportedly living in Texas, where she worked as a baker at the at US supermarket chain 'The Market'.

The 'Mean Girls' actress was then inundated with messages of support, including one from her former 'Sister, Sister' co-star Tamera Mowry, who wrote: "Oh dear Lacey! I’m so so sorry! Praying for you, Wendy’s family, and your family", whilst 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' star Melissa Joan Hart commented that she was "devastated and heartbroken" by the news.