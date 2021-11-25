Jodie Sweetin lost 37 pounds during the pandemic due to stress.

The 39-year-old actress - who is best known for playing the role of Stephanie Tanner on the hit sitcom 'Full House' - admitted that she ended up "stress starving" due to her anxiety.

She said: "I was not a fully functioning person. I lost like 37 pounds during [quarantine], because I’m a stress starver, and not in a good way. I just stopped eating. I couldn’t keep food down."

The comedy star - who is open about her struggles with mental health - then went on to explain that the lockdowns and COVID-19 situation made her feel "out of control".

Speaking on the 'Allison Interviews' podcast with Alison Kugel, she added: “I have severe anxiety and depression anyway, so it really didn’t do any favours for my mental health. I really struggled with it, and for me it was a time of feeling really out of control.”

However, the star - who is mother to daughters Zoie, 13, and Beatrix, 11 - was grateful to be with her family during the tumultuous time.

She said: "I can only imagine, as semi-smooth sailing it was for us, what other people went through. I think that collective trauma and pain has really affected us, and is really going to affect everyone’s mental health in ways that we haven’t seen yet. can’t imagine how it affected people who were working on the front lines. People who were nurses, people who were losing family members to COVID. I fell apart and I was managing to do okay but I was terrified for my kids and the world and all of it."