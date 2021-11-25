Travis Barker is "so proud" of his daughter Alabama for facing her fear of flying.

The Blink-182 drummer's 15-year-old daughter recently flew alongside her father after the horrific 2008 plane crash where he was one of two survivors and four tragically died.

Travis, his daughter, and his son Landon, 18, jetted out to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico for his 46th birthday, where they were joined by his fiance Kourtney Kardashian and her kids Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, whom she has with ex-partner Scott Disick.

Commenting on their holiday snaps on Travis' Instagram page, Alabama commented: "Love you the most."

To which her father replied: "love you more ... @alabamaluellabarker I’m so proud of you for flying."

In his 2015 memoir, 'Can I Say', the 46-year-old rocker revealed his daughter, who was just three at the time, had foreseen that something wasn't right with the plane.

Travis - who has his two kids with second wife Shanna Moakler - recalled: "[She] just kept saying, ‘The roof's gonna come off.'

"Dad, the roof's gonna come off."

In August, the 'Feeling This' hitmaker took his first flight to the same destination, Cabo San Lucas, on a private flight.

And he revealed that it was Kourtney, 42, who convinced him to overcome his fear of flying.

He said: "I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, 'I would love to do so much travelling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.' And I said, 'Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I'm telling you I'll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours notice.' And that's what she did."

And Travis - who popped the question with a romantic beach proposal last month - conceded that his partner has transformed his life over recent months.

He added: "It's still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton.

"She's definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It's just like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again."