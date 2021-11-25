Adam Driver took a pair of Gucci shoes home from the 'House of Gucci' set, but he snubbed the suits.

The 38-year-old actor plays Maurizio Gucci, one-time head of the fashion house, in the movie, and while he decided to treat himself to a pair of Gucci shoes after filming wrapped, he opted against taking any of the suave suits because he didn't want to feel like his character off-set.

He said: "I didn't take the suits. I took a pair of Gucci shoes.

"I always find from when I work on a movie and you're wearing a costume 14 hours a day for months, always something weird happens where I start to feel like, 'Oh. This is actually who I am. This is my identity. I've been doing it wrong this whole time.'

"And then, you get back to reality and you put the clothes on that you've taken from set, because you're like, 'This is great.' And then you pretty soon are like, 'What? What am I doing? This is not who I am at all.' "

Driver admitted that also happened to him on historical drama movie 'The Last Duel', but joked if he wore his chain mail to the bank staff might think he was about to rob the place.

Speaking to Screen Rant, he added: "And that's what happened with this, regardless if it was Gucci. I mean 'Last Duel', you put chain mail on.

"After a certain point, you're like, 'Actually, think I can kind of pull... You know? I could do this at the bank.'

"And then you get back in reality and realise, 'No, probably people would construe this as robbery.' "

This comes after Driver's 'House of Gucci' co-star Lady Gaga joked she probably "annoyed" him on set by remaining in her Italian accent throughout the motion picture.

Gaga - who portrays Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio - said: "I started in the voice six months before we started shooting and I stayed in it for the whole of filming, which I am sure was super annoying for Adam.

"For me I thought it was harder to go in and out, so I stayed in character."

Gaga - whose parents both have Italian ancestry - admitted she felt "so excited" to work alongside Driver, and that was one of the reasons she signed up for the film.