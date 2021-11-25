John Travolta gushed that he "adores" his youngest son Benjamin in a heartfelt birthday tribute.

The 67-year-old Hollywood legend gave his followers a rare glimpse of his boy on his 11th birthday.

Alongside a snap of Benjamin and his daughter Ella, 21, sitting with their father, he wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday my beautiful boy. Your dad adores you.”

Ella also posted many happy returns to her little brother.

She wrote: “Happy birthday Benjamin! The sweetest boy I know. You continue to teach me so much and brighten our lives. I love you.”

Benjamin was born a year and a half after the family lost 16-year-old Jett Travolta in 2009.

Their mother is the late Kelly Preston, who died aged 57 in July 2020 from cancer.

The ‘Saturday Night Fever’ star has largely kept his youngest kid out of the spotlight.

However, on Halloween, he posted another Instagram of his son, writing: “Happy Halloween everybody. What was your favourite candy bar growing up?”

John also shared the sweet moment when Benjamin adopted a cat, writing on the photo of the two of them: “Ben’s new cat Crystal.”

In August, John revealed how his views on mortality changed after a profound conversation with his offspring.

Benjamin told his father that he was afraid that his dad is going to die after his mom's untimely passing.

And John explained that everyone has to leave the world one day and that he should look at death as a part of life.

Retelling their heart-to-heart to Kevin Hart on his Peacock talk show 'Hart to Heart', he began: "[Ben] said to me once, ‘Because mom passed away, I’m afraid you’re going to.'

“I said, ‘Well, it’s a very different thing.’ And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life.

“I said, ‘But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I’m going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they’re gonna go or when they’re going to stay. Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who’s to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. So let’s look at it like it’s part of life. You don’t know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.’”

Ben then asked his dad if he sees himself still being alive in three decades' time and admitted that, by the end of their conversation, his whole "viewpoint" on getting older changed.

He continued: “I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Does 30 years ago seem like a long time?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Don’t you think you have 30 more years in your life to live?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I do. I have at least 30 more years.’ He said, ‘What’s wrong with that?’ This is a 10-year-old telling me that! It changed my viewpoint."