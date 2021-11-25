A designer brooch previously belonging to the late Princess Margaret has fetched £50,000 at auction.

The dazzling Cartier diamond with an 'M' engraved in it was purchased by Britain's late Queen Mother for £175 in 1947.

The late Countess of Snowdon had kept the ring in her possession right up until her passing from a stroke in 2002 aged 71.

However, an anonymous collector had acquired the sought-after item in 2006.

The piece of jewellery went under the hammer at Dix Noonan and Webb, "a leading specialist auctioneers and valuers of coins, tokens, medals, militaria, and paper money."

And the London-based auction house's jewellery specialist explained that Royal memorabilia has proved popular since Netflix's 'The Crown' hit the streaming platform.

Frances Noble said: "It has introduced a new younger audience to the stories and personalities of our Royal Family."

Lesley Manville is set to succeed Helena Bonham Carter as the British royal in the fifth and final series of the hit drama in 2022.

It was previously reported that the latter got the late royal's "blessing" through a medium before playing her on-screen.

The 55-year-old actress got in touch with a psychic when she was offered the role to get her seal of approval.

Helena met Margaret - who is Queen Elizabeth II's sister - in person at a movie premiere when the actress was still a "fledgling movie star", and felt it was "especially important" to get her blessing.

An insider said: "Helena was just a fledgling movie star when they met at a royal movie premiere and the fact she made such an impact on her made it especially important to get her blessing.

"But she got much more, including little acting tips, such as using her cigarette and cigarette holder to express herself in The Crown, just as she did in real life.

"She even passed on her advice to cast and crew on set whenever there was a query regarding the princess. Helena would reassure them: 'Margaret says that's all right.' "