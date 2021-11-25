JoJo Siwa had to be "convinced" to wear Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy's heels at the American Music Awards.

The 18-year-old star - who reached the finale of 'Dancing With The Stars' - has opened up about her outfit at Sunday's (21.11.21) ceremony as she wore a black off-the-shoulder gown complete with a full skirt, ruffles and sheer panels, and shoes she borrowed from her pro dancing partner.

She told 'The View': "I've been wearing heels for two days straight. It's a new thing.

"I wore little heels on 'Dancing With the Stars' and then my mom convinced me to wear a dress to the AMAs and my partner on the show, Jenna, convinced me to wear heels to the AMAs.

"They were like, 'You are going to look really dumb if you wear that dress with sneakers.' And I was like, 'Fair enough. How 'bout a boot?' "

Although it was a change of style for her, JoJo admitted she "trusts" the people around her.

She added: "Absolutely, and I trust my people. That's one thing about me, I really trust the people around me.

"I trust my mom, I trust my family, I trust my friends, I trust Jen.

"And right now, the two biggest people in my life are my mom and Jen, so trusting them was a no-brainer. I was like, 'They got my back. They're gonna steer me right.' "

JoJo recently admitted she has undergone a "transition" with her fashion sense.

She explained: "I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life. When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, 'Oh, what am I gonna wear,' because I have had this transition while being on 'Dancing with the Stars' where I've gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult.

"And I want to branch out of my comfort zone, and so today we went for a dress. I got some heels on."