Paloma Faith has reassured Jessie J that she did the right thing by not cancelling her gig after suffering a miscarriage.

The 33-year-old pop star announced on Wednesday (24.11.21) that she had got pregnant "on her own" before a doctor discovered there was no heartbeat.

Alongside a picture of herself holding a pregnancy test, she wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant. By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat."

Jessie also informed fans as she broke the tragic news that she would continue with her planned performance at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, which marked her second show in two years.

She added: "What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me. I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today."

And the 'Flashlight' singer has been inundated with messages of support from her followers, including one from the 40-year-old singer, who shared her own pregnancy loss experience with the star in the comments.

The 'Changing' singer - who has two young children with her partner Leyman Lahcine - wrote: “Jessie you are 100 per cent doing the right thing. I had a miscarriage on a film set where I was filming and I just kept filming …. You get your joy from singing and you need your joy more than ever. You will and should have a baby…. Women are amazing!”

Pop star Pixie Lott, 30, wrote: “I’m so sorry Jessie, sending loads of love.”

And TV presenter Laura Whitmore, 36, said: “Oh babe, I’m sorry. Sending love.”

Jessie has thanked her supporters for their "overwhelming instant outpour of love".

She wrote: “Your overwhelming instant out pour of love is felt, received and appreciated beyond measure. And has got me out of bed this morning. Thank you. (sic)"

The singer-songwriter had also insisted that she is "strong" as she explained her decision to carry on with her performance.

She continued in her original post: "I want to be honest and true and not hide what I'm feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it's best. I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that's who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer. I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.

"But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don't. It's the loneliest feeling in the world."