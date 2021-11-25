Halle Berry has praised her boyfriend Van Hunt for writing “the MOST amazing article” about her to celebrate the release of ‘Bruised’.

The ‘Monster’s Ball’ star - who makes her directorial debut with the Netflix movie, which she also stars in - loved the essay penned by her record producer boyfriend for her lifestyle website Re-Spin.

The 55-year-old actress posted a link on Twitter, along two selfies of the couple and the message: “When your man writes the MOST amazing article about you on such a special day”.

The article - titled ‘Feet to the Fire: The article I wish someone would write about Halle Berry' - lauded the ‘Catwoman’ star for her ability to make things happen as a woman in a “man’s world”.

The ‘Being A Girl’ hitmaker wrote: “Halle waits on nothing and leads the rhythm where she wants it to go. She knows that magic is made, and she was not made for waiting on it to happen. It could be interpreted as ‘controlling,’ but a more obvious explanation is that this man’s world has made this woman acutely aware that survival is a thing that must be secured, not hoped for.”

Van claimed people usually speak of her “beauty” and body of work - such her Revlon contract and starring roles in the Bond movie ‘Die Another Day’ and ‘Gothika’ - when describing her, instead of evoking her “tenacity” or her “heart”.

He said: “No one ever discusses this tenacity when describing her.

“They speak of beauty and favourite movies, but never of heart. It is nigh impossible to peer inside Halle without noticing her heart; and the principles that make it thump.”

Van went on, sharing how sharp she is as he continued: ““Halle is fast on her feet. Operating on the edge of instinct and with life on the tip of her tongue. She engages with her body to produce sound, pursue mystery, and create the time and space of a journey, and she takes the journey without the trepidation most of us have of putting our foot in our mouths. In fact, that’s the point where her stories begin.”

The ‘Seconds of Pleasure’ admitted that before Halle came into his life, he “never had an inkling of what acting is” and that she helped him understand it deeper.

Van wrote: “Have you ever thought about what acting is? I have. Well, at least I thought I had. then I met Halle and found I’d never had an inkling of what acting is. I’d felt the result of it and waved my hands through its surreal fog, but I didn’t know it.”

He shared that he currently understands the artform to be “magic” that needs “years and years of preparation” before it utilized correctly.

“Acting is making magic, and what all magicians understand is that making magic is not magic. It is, instead, years and years of preparation, ushered before an audience with only seconds to hold or fold before it.”