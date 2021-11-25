Mariah Carey is adapting her memoir into a TV series alongside director Lee Daniels.

The ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’ hitmaker is planning to bring her life story to television via an eight-part series, and she's been collaborating the writer behind the likes of 'Monster's Ball', 'Precious' and 'Empire'.

The 52-year-old singer - who released 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey’ last year - shared an update with Z100 with host Garrett Vogel, who asked if she would ever consider doing a musical.

Mariah said: “We did the book, And we are getting it together. I'm working with my friend Lee Daniels. And we are talking about the adaptation of my book. I would rather do that that's why we wrote the book first. Broadway is a great thing, I just want to do something.”

However, she said a musical was less likely, noting the project was “probably” going to be a television show.

She added: “Lee is probably going to hear this and kill me but it's probably going to be an eight-part series.

The 'Without You' singer - who is mother to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her rapper ex-husband Nick Cannon - emphasised the importance of the show being “gritty, grimy, beautiful, specular and real".

She said: “I need it to be gritty, grimy and beautiful, spectacular and real!”

In the book, the ‘We Belong Together’ singer was incredibly frank about her life, including detailing the abuse she witnessed as a child.

Her memoir read: “By the time I was a toddler, I had developed the instincts to sense when violence was coming. As though I was smelling rain, I could tell when adult screaming had reached a certain pitch and velocity that meant I should take cover.”

Mariah said the pending project was so “difficult now” because of the on-going pandemic - and the ensuing problems - but that paperback was due to hit shelves soon.

She explained: “It's so difficult now because of COVID and we don't know what's going on. First things first I wrote my memoir last year and now it's coming out in paperback.”